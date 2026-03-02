Pittsburgh Penguins to celebrate Women’s History Month with community events, small business grant

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Penguins Foundation are celebrating Women’s History Month throughout March with a series of community events and a small business grant.

The celebration is part of 84 Lumber’s L.I.F.T. (Leading & Inspiring Females to Thrive) program with the Penguins. The partnership aims to recognize the passion of female fans and support woman-owned businesses in the Pittsburgh region through grants, auctions and professional panels.

The EmpowerHER Grant serves to highlight local businesses and will provide one winner with $25,000 to support her company. Three finalists were selected from more than 700 nominations: Brick House Chic Boutique, K-nine Confections and Lelulo’s Pizzeria.

Public voting for the EmpowerHER Grant runs through March 13. The winner will be announced March 22.

The primary supporter for the grant and associated events, 84 Lumber, is a woman-owned business. Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing at 84 Lumber, discussed the company’s involvement in the Women’s History Month initiative.

“As a woman-owned business, 84 Lumber is committed to supporting women-owned companies in the communities we serve,” Smiley said. “Our partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins through the Her Hockey Game, L.I.F.T. Panel, and EmpowerHer Grant reflects our focus on driving meaningful impact and supporting the growth of small businesses.”

Also on March 22, the team will host the eighth annual Her Hockey Day when the Penguins face the Carolina Hurricanes at 3 p.m.

The event aims to recognize female fans and will feature informational tables throughout the arena concourse. These tables will host various organizations that advocate for female empowerment in Western Pennsylvania.

A special ticket package is available for the March 22 game. The package includes a game ticket and an exclusive Her Hockey Day shirt designed by a female Penguins fan and artist.

The Penguins Foundation will also conduct the Her Hockey Auction from March 22 through March 30. Items up for bid include locker room nameplates, autographed memorabilia and art featured by female artists. Proceeds from the auction and other game-day fundraising will benefit the Pittsburgh Pennies, an ice hockey program designed to increase the number of girls playing the sport.

On the same day as the game, the Penguins and 84 Lumber will host the L.I.F.T. Women’s Panel. The discussion will feature women professionals from various industries that have been historically male-dominated. Participants will discuss the importance of empowerment in overcoming professional obstacles.

