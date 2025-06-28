Local

Pittsburgh Penguins draft second forward during first round of 2025 NHL Draft

NHL Hockey Draft Bill Zonnon, left, stands with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins during the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Damian Dovarganes/AP)
The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a second forward during the first round of the NHL Draft.

Bill Zonnon joined the team as the 22nd overall pick.

Zonnon is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 182 pounds.

He played for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

According to Elite Prospects, the 18-year-old played 64 games and scored 28 goals with 55 assists in the 2024-25 season.

He is the second forward taken by the Penguins of the night. Benjamin Kindel was their first pick of the night.

