Pittsburgh Penguins draft second forward during first round of 2025 NHL Draft

The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a second forward during the first round of the NHL Draft.

Bill Zonnon joined the team as the 22nd overall pick.

Zonnon is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 182 pounds.

He played for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

According to Elite Prospects, the 18-year-old played 64 games and scored 28 goals with 55 assists in the 2024-25 season.

He is the second forward taken by the Penguins of the night. Benjamin Kindel was their first pick of the night.

