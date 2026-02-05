Pittsburgh Penguins eliminate ticket fees for all remaining home games

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins are rolling out a “No Fees” promotion on tickets for all remaining home games.

The promotion lasts until Sunday on tickets purchased through Ticketmaster. It is not valid on resale tickets or specialty package tickets.

If you’re interested in purchasing tickets, click here.

Thirteen home games are left on the Penguins’ 2025-2026 regular-season schedule. That includes four Metropolitan division matchups, nine weekend games, four gate giveaways, six theme nights and a Dollar Dog Night on March 31.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group