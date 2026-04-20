Pittsburgh Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin helps donate more than $86K to Ronald McDonald House

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin and a local McDonald’s restaurant donated nearly $90,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown.

Malkin’s $43,310 contribution was part of his 2025-26 “I’m Score for Kids” initiative. He committed to donating $710 per each regular-season point scored (61).

Local McDonald’s restaurants matched Malkin’s donation, bringing the total to $86,620.

Malkin and McDonald’s have donated $370,620 to RMHC of Pittsburgh and Morgantown over the past four seasons.

“We are deeply grateful for the continued commitment and generosity shown through this special initiative. Having this support brings comfort and reassurance to families who are facing a difficult medical journey,” said Eleanor Reigel, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown.

RMHC provides housing for families of sick children while they are receiving treatment. The Pittsburgh and Morgantown charities served 822 families with 21,059 nights of stay in 2025.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group