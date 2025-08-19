Pittsburgh Penguins, First National Bank to host 3rd annual FNB Small Business Development Camp

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins and First National Bank are teaming up to host the third annual FNB Small Business Development Camp. The camp is aimed at supporting local small businesses in the Pittsburgh area.

Five local businesses will be selected to participate in a six-week training program that includes educational speakers, workshops, and classes designed to help them sustain, scale, and advance their operations.

“Small businesses are integral to Pittsburgh’s economy and instill pride in our communities,” said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President, and CEO of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank.

Participants in the program will have the opportunity to learn from and work directly with executives and experts from FNB, the Penguins, and the Riverside Center for Innovation.

The program will cover topics such as financial services, pricing models, marketing strategies, attracting investors, team management, and pitch preparation. At the conclusion of the program, each business will present a pitch to a panel of expert judges, with the top three groups receiving a share of a $50,000 grant. All five participating companies will also receive marketing opportunities with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Last year’s winning business, Spectrum Fudge, was awarded $25,000 and received marketing exposure at PPG Paints Arena, on SportsNet Pittsburgh’s broadcasts, and on the Penguins Radio Network.

“Being part of the Small Business Development Camp was a transformative experience for Spectrum Fudge,” said Erin Haney and Brandy Hershberger, owners of Spectrum Fudge.

Local business owners interested in participating in the FNB Small Business Development Camp are encouraged to submit nominations by September 19, with additional program details available online.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group