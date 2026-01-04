Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation reports $6.1M invested into the community in the past year

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation released its 2024-25 Community Impact Report on Friday, revealing over $7.5 million raised in the past year.

The report highlights more than $6.1 million invested in more than 200 local organizations, along with over $520,000 in grants and 250 scholarships awarded to local students.

Major fundraising sources reportedly contributed to this effort, including more than $650,000 from a 50/50 raffle, more than $5 million from auctions and around $1.3 million from various events.

The Penguins Foundation aims to foster youth hockey access and sustainability in the region. The organization partnered with 29 rinks to host the Little Penguins Learn to Play Hockey program this past year.

Additionally, more than 1,450 young girls participated in local hockey initiatives, including Pittsburgh Pennies Girl’s Hockey. The Foundation also offered free floor hockey programs to 22 public school districts through its PensFIT Ball Hockey initiative.

The year saw Carnegie One library’s gymnasium reopen, funded by the Penguins Foundation, and a $100,000 grant allowed the Kamin Science Center to launch its new exhibition, Sports360, showcasing the science of hockey players’ athletic performance.

Educational programming supported by the Foundation includes a Mental Wellness Conference focused on student athletes, Reading Champions in partnership with U.S. Steel, the PPS All-Stars program and the Science Champions initiative.

Several Penguins players engaged in charitable initiatives, including Sidney Crosby with his charity suite, Kevin Hayes with Hayes’ Heroes and Evgeni Malkin with the “I’m Score for Kids” program.

