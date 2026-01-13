Pittsburgh Penguins founder Jack McGregor dies at 91

Jack McGregor, the founder of the Pittsburgh Penguins, died Tuesday at the age of 91.

The Penguins showed a video tribute to McGregor on the screen before the Penguins home game Thursday against the New Jersey Devils.

The announcement of his death was posted on social media earlier.

The team extends our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time.

McGregor was born in Kittanning in 1934. He graduated from Yale University and University of Pittsburgh law school. He practiced law with Reed Smith and became a founder of the Penguins in 1965, with the city being granted the team in 1966, with its first year of play in the 1967-68 season.

