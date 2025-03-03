Pittsburgh Penguins investing $500K to renovate Ammon Recreation Center in Hill District

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that it will invest $500,000 toward a full refurbishment of the Ammon Recreation Center in the Hill District.

The team said the funding will contribute to the city-led project that will modernize the center, preserve its historic significance and expand resources for local families.

“We know Ammon has been a cornerstone of the Hill District for generations, and we want to make sure it stays that way,” said Penguins Alternate Governor Teddy Werner. “Strong communities are built around places like this – where kids play, families gather, and neighbors connect. This investment is about preserving an institution that means so much to this neighborhood and ensuring it continues to serve future generations.”

The Ammon Recreation Center was built in the 1940s on the site of the historic Ammon Field, offering sports, educational programs and a space for community events.

The Penguins previously contributed $100,000 in 2020, which helped establish a Rec2Tech computer lab to bridge the digital divide for local students and families.

