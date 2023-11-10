Pittsburgh Penguins to retire Jaromir Jagr’s number 68

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins will be retiring Jaromir Jagr’s number 68 in a pre-game ceremony later this season.

The Penguins will honor Jagr at PPG Paints Arena on Feb. 18, where “Celebrate 68″ festivities will include fan giveaways and a pre-game ceremony where his number will be raised to the rafters.

Jagr played 24 seasons in the NHL, totaling 1,733 career regular-season games, ranked fourth all-time. He’s also ranked fourth in career goals (766), fifth in assists (1,155) and second in points (1,921) only behind Wayne Gretzky.

Jagr, who won two back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 1991 and 1992, ranks fifth in games played, fourth in goals, assists, points and game-winning goals and second in plus/minus with the team.

He was drafted to the Penguins fifth overall in 1990 and spent his first 11 seasons in the NHL in Pittsburgh. He captained the team from 1998 to 2001, serving as one of the franchise’s 13 captains in team history.

Jagr was voted an NHL All-Star ten times in his career. He’s a five-time Art Ross Trophy winner (NHL Scoring Leader), three-time Ted Lindsay Award winner (Most Outstanding Player), and was the recipient of the Hart Trophy (NHL MVP) in 1998-99 and Bill Masterton Trophy (Perseverance, Sportsmanship, and Dedication to Ice Hockey) in 2015-16. Jagr was named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team seven times, the Second All-Star Team in 1996-97 and was a member of the All-Rookie Team in 1990-91.

Only two other Penguins players have had their numbers retired by the team: Mario Lemeiux’s number 66 (twice) and Michel Briere’s number 21.

