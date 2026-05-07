Pittsburgh Penguins start offseason, make moves with Dewar, Solovyov

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

Pittsburgh Penguins president/general manager Kyle Dubas is diving into an important offseason. On Thursday, he signed forward Connor Dewar and defenseman Ilya Solovyov to contract extensions. Both were slated to become unrestricted free agents.

Dewar, 26, signed a two-year extension, through 2027-28, with an AAV of $2.25 million, a substantial but seemingly deserved raise over his $1.1 million in 2025-26. He is coming off a career year with 14 goals, 16 assists, 30 points and a plus-minus of plus-16 that led the team’s forwards. He also had two goals in six playoff games.

He was part of a highly effective fourth line and a key penalty killer on a unit that ranked sixth in the NHL.

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