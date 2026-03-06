Pittsburgh Penguins team up with elementary school students to collect, recycle thousands of cans

PITTSBURGH — Local elementary students and the Pittsburgh Penguins are teaming up to recycle aluminum cans.

Students at the Environmental Charter School in the East End have been collecting aluminum cans as part of the national Million Cans Recycling Contest.

Primary School Principal Ashley Bergman said the initiative elevates students’ environmental education in hopes of a healthier future.

“We are saving the world. We are recycling cans, we are keeping aluminum out of the oceans, we are sustainable. We are really working on training the kids so they have a better world,” Bergman said.

So far, students have collected more than 27,000 cans.

They received a boost from the Pittsburgh Penguins, who will contribute all of their aluminum cups and cans from their Thursday game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Channel 11 has reached out to learn how many cans were collected during that game and is waiting to hear back.

Last year, the school collected 87,00 cans, with help from Pittsburgh partners.

The collection continues until April 30.

