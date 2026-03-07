Pittsburgh Penguins trade for big winger from Detroit

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

It took most of the trade deadline for a Pittsburgh Penguins trade, but general manager Kyle Dubas made it a big one.

Dubas acquired Elmer Soderblom for the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for one of their two 2026 third-round picks (originally belonging to San Jose).

Soderblom is a large winger with surprisingly soft hands. The 24-year-old Swede is 6-foot-8, 246 pounds. He’s in his third professional season and has played NHL games in each.

