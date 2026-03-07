Local

Pittsburgh Penguins trade for big winger from Detroit

By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com
Panthers Red Wings Hockey Detroit Red Wings left wing Elmer Soderblom skates with the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez) (Jose Juarez/AP)
It took most of the trade deadline for a Pittsburgh Penguins trade, but general manager Kyle Dubas made it a big one.

Dubas acquired Elmer Soderblom for the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for one of their two 2026 third-round picks (originally belonging to San Jose).

Soderblom is a large winger with surprisingly soft hands. The 24-year-old Swede is 6-foot-8, 246 pounds. He’s in his third professional season and has played NHL games in each.

