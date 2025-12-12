Pittsburgh Penguins trade goaltender Tristan Jarry, forward Sam Poulin to Edmonton Oilers

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins announced a trade with the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.

The Penguins acquired goaltender Stuart Skinner, defenseman Brett Kulak and a 2029 second-round draft pick in exchange for goaltender Tristan Jarry and forward Sam Poulin.

Skinner is signed through the 2025-26 campaign with a $2.6 million contract, while Kulak is signed through the 2025-26 season with a $2.75 million contract, the Penguins say.

Skinner, 27, is a native of Edmonton, Alberta, and has spent his entire professional career with the Oilers. He’s appeared in 197 career regular-season games, with his 109-62-18 record ranking him fifth in Oilers history for wins.

Drafted by the Oilers in the third round (78th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Skinner has 50 Stanley Cup Playoff game appearances and most recently helped the Oilers reach back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals.

Kulak, 31, has played 611 NHL games for Edmonton, Montreal and Calgary since 2014. Before turning professional, the Edmonton native played four seasons with the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League.

Originally drafted by the Calgary Flames in the fourth round (105th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Kulak registered career highs in goals, assists and points last season. He has appeared in 98 career playoff games, adding 13 points (2 goals, 11 assists) over the past two years while heading to the Stanley Cup Finals.

With the 2029 second-round draft pick, the Penguins will have eight selections in the 2029 NHL Draft.

