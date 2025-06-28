Local

Pittsburgh Penguins trade with Kings, draft center Will Horcoff

NHL Hockey Draft William Horcoff, left, stands with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins during the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Damian Dovarganes/AP)
The Pittsburgh Penguins picked up a center for their last pick in the first round of the NHL Draft.

Will Horcoff was selected as the 24th overall pick in the draft.

The Penguins traded their 31st and 59th overall picks to the Los Angeles Kings for the pick.

Horcoff played for the University of Michigan. He is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 203 pounds.

During his time with the University of Michigan, he played in 18 games, scoring four goals and six assists, according to Elite Prospects.

