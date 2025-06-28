Pittsburgh Penguins trade with Kings, draft center Will Horcoff

The Pittsburgh Penguins picked up a center for their last pick in the first round of the NHL Draft.

Will Horcoff was selected as the 24th overall pick in the draft.

The Penguins traded their 31st and 59th overall picks to the Los Angeles Kings for the pick.

The Penguins have traded the 31st and 59th overall picks in the 2025 NHL Draft to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for the 24th pick. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 28, 2025

Horcoff played for the University of Michigan. He is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 203 pounds.

During his time with the University of Michigan, he played in 18 games, scoring four goals and six assists, according to Elite Prospects.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group