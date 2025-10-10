Pittsburgh Penguins unveil new gold jerseys at home opener

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins unveiled new gold jerseys at their home opener on Thursday.

The jerseys feature a triangle logo with a penguin skating inside of it and a list of designs that pay homage to the city, including:

A triangle shoulder patch to represent Point State Park

A black monochromatic checker pattern and an igloo to represent the Civic Arena

Three black stripes on the sleeves to mimic the Allegheny, Ohio and Monongahela rivers

Letters and numbers representing the historic trolley car system of Pittsburgh

A loop label on the bottom of the jersey that shows an iconic yellow bridge.

A blue and white checker pattern from the City flag on the collar.

A Penguins spokesperson said the jersey also pays homage to a beloved generation of players.

“The ‘Penguins Gold’ is reminiscent of Mario Lemieux and the Penguins of the 1980s. It was most recently worn as an alternate jersey during the 2018-19 season and at the 2017 Stadium Series versus cross-state rival Philadelphia,” Evan Schall, Senior Director of Communications for the Pittsburgh Penguins, said.

The Penguins will wear the jerseys 11 times this year. Those game will be:

Thursday, Oct. 9 vs. New York Islanders

Thursday, Nov. 6 vs. Washington Capitals

Saturday, Nov. 22 vs. Seattle Kraken

Thursday, Dec. 11 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Thursday, Jan. 1 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Thursday, Jan. 8 vs. New Jersey Devils

Thursday, Jan. 15 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Thursday, Jan. 29 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Thursday, Feb. 26 vs. New Jersey Devils

Thursday, March 5 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Sunday, April 5 vs. Florida Panthers

Fans interested in getting a jersey can get one from PensGear from Oct. 9-13 or from DICK’s Sporting Goods after Oct. 14.

