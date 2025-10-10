Pittsburgh Penguins unveil new gold jerseys at home opener

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins unveiled new gold jerseys at their home opener on Thursday.
The jerseys feature a triangle logo with a penguin skating inside of it and a list of designs that pay homage to the city, including:
- A triangle shoulder patch to represent Point State Park
- A black monochromatic checker pattern and an igloo to represent the Civic Arena
- Three black stripes on the sleeves to mimic the Allegheny, Ohio and Monongahela rivers
- Letters and numbers representing the historic trolley car system of Pittsburgh
- A loop label on the bottom of the jersey that shows an iconic yellow bridge.
- A blue and white checker pattern from the City flag on the collar.
A Penguins spokesperson said the jersey also pays homage to a beloved generation of players.
“The ‘Penguins Gold’ is reminiscent of Mario Lemieux and the Penguins of the 1980s. It was most recently worn as an alternate jersey during the 2018-19 season and at the 2017 Stadium Series versus cross-state rival Philadelphia,” Evan Schall, Senior Director of Communications for the Pittsburgh Penguins, said.
The Penguins will wear the jerseys 11 times this year. Those game will be:
- Thursday, Oct. 9 vs. New York Islanders
- Thursday, Nov. 6 vs. Washington Capitals
- Saturday, Nov. 22 vs. Seattle Kraken
- Thursday, Dec. 11 vs. Montreal Canadiens
- Thursday, Jan. 1 vs. Detroit Red Wings
- Thursday, Jan. 8 vs. New Jersey Devils
- Thursday, Jan. 15 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
- Thursday, Jan. 29 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- Thursday, Feb. 26 vs. New Jersey Devils
- Thursday, March 5 vs. Buffalo Sabres
- Sunday, April 5 vs. Florida Panthers
Fans interested in getting a jersey can get one from PensGear from Oct. 9-13 or from DICK’s Sporting Goods after Oct. 14.
