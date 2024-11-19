Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival returns in 2025

PITTSBURGH — A food festival highlighting a favorite Yinzer food is returning to Pittsburgh in 2025.

The Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival comes back after a two-year hiatus on May 17, 2025, at SouthSide Works from noon to 5 p.m.

The festival will feature over 100 pierogi and pierogi-inspired dishes from a variety of vendors.

In addition to the tasty dishes, the festival will have a marketplace, free activities, live music and appearances from some of Pittsburgh’s favorite characters. Organizers say there are also “unique surprises” in store as they celebrate the 10th year of the event.

Tickets are already on sale.

