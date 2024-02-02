Pittsburgh Pirates announce fan values, group nights

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced fan value ticket options and group special events for the 2024 season.

The Pirates said the team is introducing diverse fan-friendly choices.

Some of the features include:

Sugardale Dollar Dog Nights: Every Wednesday night at PNC Park features the ever-popular $1 Sugardale Hot Dogs.

PNC Bank Pirates Cardholders: The Pirates and PNC Bank are teaming up to offer fans who use their PNC Bank Pirates debit card the ability to save up to 45 percent on all games throughout the season. For tickets and more information visit pirates.com/pnccheckcard.

Family Pack: Families can take advantage of a special discount for all games this season with the purchase of two or more tickets in the all-you-can-eat seating starting at $64 ($32 per ticket). Each ticket includes all hot dogs, nachos, peanuts, popcorn, water and soft drinks. For tickets and more information visit pirates.com/familypack.

Miller Lite “Great Taste”: The Pirates and Miller Lite are providing fans an opportunity to get a Pirates ticket and their first drink starting at $19 with a ‘Great Taste’ ticket. Tickets are standing room only tickets with early ballpark entry. For tickets and more information visit pirates.com/greattaste.

Lunch With The Bucs: Fans are invited to spend lunch with the Bucs at PNC Park. In this offer, tickets for weekday afternoon games start at $23 that includes $10 in loaded value. For tickets and more information visit pirates.com/lunch.

Military Discount: The Pirates and 84 Lumber are proud to honor and thank our military members and veterans with game tickets up to 45 percent off through GovX.com verification or by presenting a valid ID at the ticket office. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to Friends of the Pittsburgh Fisher House, a non-profit organization whose mission is to ease the burden of our Veterans and their families during difficult times. For tickets and more information visit pirates.com/military.

Senior Discount: Seniors can get up to 45 percent off tickets to all games this season by presenting a valid photo ID at the ticket office. For tickets and more information visit pirates.com/senior.

Giant Eagle Loyalty Card Discount: The Pirates and Giant Eagle team up to give fans the opportunity to get up to 45 percent off on tickets to select Pirates home games with their Giant Eagle Loyalty Card. Additionally, a portion of each ticket sold will be donated to 412 Food Rescue, a volunteer-driven local nonprofit that prevents surplus food waste by redirecting it to people facing food insecurity. For tickets and more information visit pirates.com/LoyaltyCard.

In addition to fan value perks, there will also be an array of group nights and special event nights hosted at the ballpark, including:

Education Days: Perfect for school field trips where students can savor moments at PNC Park with early entry and educational programming courtesy of Carnegie Science Center on April 25, May 8, and May 23.

Scout Days: Local scout groups can earn a patch and revel in a pregame parade around the PNC Park warning track on May 5, June 9, and Aug 3.

Youth Baseball/Softball: Back this season, youth baseball & softball days return to PNC Park, offering participants the chance to join a pregame parade around the PNC Park warning track and postgame run the bases on May 26, June 23, and August 4.

Pup Nights presented by Bully Max: Furry friends are invited to PNC Park on Tuesday nights throughout the season and enjoy a special rooftop experience with other pups and their pawrents.

Educator Appreciation Day on April 21

Healthcare Appreciation Series from May 6-8

First Responder Appreciation Series from Sept. 9-11

Swim Night on Sept. 7

Dance Day on June 22

More information can be found at pirates.com/fanvalues.

