Pittsburgh Pirates announces multi-year partnership with Modern Office Methods

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced a new multi-year partnership today with Modern Office Methods to provide office technology, managed IT and cybersecurity services for the organization. The provider services organizations across Pennsylvania, Ohio and Kentucky.

As part of the agreement, Modern Office Methods will serve as a partner of technology for the Pirates. The company will support the franchise through integrated technology solutions while engaging fans and business partners through activations and hospitality initiatives at PNC Park.

Modern Office Methods, known as MOM, uses a Technology Synergy model to deliver integrated solutions. These services include Managed Print Services, managed IT through OptimizedIT and cybersecurity consulting and assessments via Obviam.

The partnership is designed to help the Pirates operate more efficiently while preparing for future technological needs. David Burke serves as the executive vice president of sales and marketing for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He stated that the decision to select MOM was based on the strength of the company’s technology and its ability to support the franchise’s long-term business goals. “Our decision to partner with Modern Office Methods was driven by the strength of their technology and its ability to support our business today and into the future,” Burke said.

He noted that the company’s solutions align with how the Pirates operate across the entire organization. The partnership also aims to connect organizations throughout the region, specifically in sectors such as manufacturing, health care, finance and non-profits.

Ken Staubitz is the chief operating officer for Modern Office Methods. He said the collaboration represents the company’s commitment to the local area and helping organizations operate safely. “This partnership reflects MOM’s long-term investment in Pittsburgh and our commitment to helping organizations See More, Solve More and Protect More,” Staubitz said.

