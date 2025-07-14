Pittsburgh Pirates select RHP Seth Hernandez as their first pick in the 2025 MLB Draft

The Pittsburgh Pirates have selected RHP Seth Hernandez as their first pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

Hernandez was the sixth pick in the first round of the draft.

With the 6th pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the @Pirates select RHP Seth Hernandez. pic.twitter.com/odQFtrMGb7 — Young Bucs (@YoungBucsPIT) July 13, 2025

According to the MLB, Hernandez, 19, is six feet four inches tall and around 190 pounds. He comes from Corona High School and was ranked third in the pipeline. He bats and throws right-handed.

“We are very excited to get the chance to work with Seth,” said Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington. “His athleticism, velocity, ability to shape pitches and competitiveness are standout traits for a starting pitcher. He will be fun to watch develop.”

The MLB gave him the following scouting grades on a 20-80 scale.

Fastball: 70

70 Curveball: 60

60 Slider: 55

55 Changeup: 60

60 Control: 55

55 Overall: 60

The Pirates said Hernandez struck out 105 batters while recording a 0.39 ERA in his 11 starts last season. He hit seven home runs and had a 1.019 OPS during his senior year.

He was also named the 2025 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year.

