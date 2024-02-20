Pittsburgh planning commission to vote on tiny homes for the homeless

PITTSBURGH — Today, Pittsburgh’s planning commission is expected to vote on multiple homeless proposals, including a plan to build tiny homes in the city.

For the last year, two city council members have researched countless ideas to get the people living in tents off the street.

The first of a proposed pilot program would put ten tiny houses in a city-owned space for four years to serve as bridge housing for the homeless.

“We’ve lost the places where people can live very affordably, on a bus line, near food, in a community,” said Councilwoman Deb Gross.

The cost is $1,800 a house.

Allegheny County will have to agree, as the Department of Human Services would have to provide 24/7 social services plus showers and bathrooms.

