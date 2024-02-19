Unique layer of soil known as Pittsburgh ‘red bed’ could be part of regional landslide problem

PITTSBURGH — The recent landslides in Moon Township are another reminder that even the most beautiful neighborhoods in our region are at risk.

We first met homeowner Ed Breault last month as he watched the hill behind his house swallow his backyard.

“I’ve been taking pictures the last three and a half years of it moving,” said Breault.

Above the ground, things looked fine, but just below the surface a clay-rich soil was taking advantage of the steep hillside, and gravity was doing the rest. The layers of earth and rocks were moving.

Some say the hills and valleys that make Pittsburgh such a great place to live are also part of the problem. There’s a unique layer of soil called the Pittsburgh red bed and when it gets wet it starts to slide.

“The Pittsburgh red beds are high in clay content. Clay is very slippery and has certain properties that it takes off when it is wet and saturated,” said Philip Reeder, Ph.D., of Duquesne University.

Reeder has been studying water resources and soil for most of his career and he says that water and moisture often act as a trigger. Like one of the wettest Januarys on record or a warmup with melting snow that soaks the soil starts the process.

Pittsburgh red beds are part of the hill slope and water can make them move. In a landslide, they are often the first layer to go.

To keep track of the increase in landslides Allegheny County has an interactive website where local governments can pinpoint landslide-prone areas before they build.

But for homeowners like Ed Breault, it may be too little too late. Most standard homeowners’ insurance policies don’t cover landslides leaving no guarantees of who will fix the problem or how much it will cost. A backyard or an entire house or an entire savings down the hill.

There are some things you can do if you’re concerned about your property. First, look at the Allegheny County Landslide portal by clicking here. You can check to see if your area is on a landslide-prone slope.

One other recommendation from the experts: check your homeowner’s insurance policy. If you are concerned you can contact your agent to see about purchasing a “difference in conditions” policy which covers earth movements like landslides, but it can be expensive.

