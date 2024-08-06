Pittsburgh police asking for help finding missing 13-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Detectives said that Tabitha Clark was last seen on Friday, Aug 2 on the North Side.

Clark is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. She may also be wearing glasses.

Tabitha is known to spend time on the North Side, Downtown, or in McKees Rocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group