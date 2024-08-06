Local

Pittsburgh police asking for help finding missing 13-year-old girl

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Tabitha Clark

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Detectives said that Tabitha Clark was last seen on Friday, Aug 2 on the North Side.

Clark is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. She may also be wearing glasses.

Tabitha is known to spend time on the North Side, Downtown, or in McKees Rocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

