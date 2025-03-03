Missing 66-year-old Pittsburgh man found safe

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 3/3 10 a.m.: Pittsburgh police said Leroy Moss has been found safe.
Initial coverage:
Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 66-year-old man with dementia.
Leroy Moss was last seen on Sunday at Mercy Hospital in Uptown. He was wearing a hospital gown.
Police said he may have been spotted in the South Side knocking on doors early Monday mornng.
Moss is described as 5 feet tall and 130 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.
