Missing Pittsburgh 84-year-old man with dementia found safe

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh police said Karl Van Ausdal was safely located and has returned home.

Pittsburgh police are asking the public for help to find a missing 84-year-old man with dementia.

Karl Van Ausdal drove away from his home in the 300 block of East End Avenue at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. However, police said due to his dementia and his inability to navigate himself, he no longer drives.

Van Ausdal is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to be in a 2011 silver Subaru Forester with PA plate JND-8180. The vehicle was last seen on inbound Parkway East at the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

