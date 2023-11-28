Pittsburgh police asking for help finding missing man last seen Downtown earlier this year

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police detectives are asking the public for help finding a missing 36-year-old man.

Elijah “Eli” Rupprecht was last seen in Downtown Pittsburgh on Sept. 5.

Police said he is known to frequent Downtown, as well as the North Side, South Side and West End areas of the city. He may also be in Washington County or Robinson.

Rupprecht is 5 feet 8 inches tall and has blue eyes and medium-length sandy brown-colored hair. He may be carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

