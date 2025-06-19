Pittsburgh police continue to search for man missing since February, asking public for more tips

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are asking the public for more information after they said they received “valuable information” on the disappearance of a 45-year-old man who has been missing for months.

Detectives said they continue to actively search for Jay Ketter, also known as JR of Dribble, who was reported missing in February.

Ketter was last seen in the area of East Warrington Avenue and Arlington Avenue in the Allentown neighborhood of the city. He is described as 6 feet tall, approximately 200 pounds, with brown-hazel eyes and a brown-grayish beard.

Police are now asking for additional tips from the public to further their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit at 412-323-7141.

