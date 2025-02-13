Pittsburgh police searching for man last seen in Allentown area

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are appealing to the public for help in the search for a man last seen in early February.

Police say Jay Ketter, 42, was last seen near East Warrington Avenue and Arlington Avenue in the city’s Allentown neighborhood on Feb. 2. Ketter is known to frequent this area.

Ketter is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has hazel eyes and a brown/grayish beard.

Anyone who has seen Ketter or knows where he could be is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

