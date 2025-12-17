Pittsburgh Police on hand during Carrick High School dismissal after reported bomb threat

PITTSBURGH — There was an extra police presence at a Pittsburgh Public Schools high school on Wednesday afternoon.

That’s because, according to a district spokesperson, a bomb threat was reported at Carrick High School in the morning.

The threat reportedly claimed there was an explosive device in the building. The spokesperson says the high school was thoroughly searched and no bomb was found.

Pittsburgh police was notified of the threat in the morning and later assisted at the high school during dismissal.

