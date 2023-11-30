Pittsburgh police investigating reported online threat made against a synagogue

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a reported online threat made against a synagogue.

Although public safety officials did not specify which synagogue was threatened, they said officers checked and secured all synagogues and will maintain a presence.

At this time, public safety officials said the threat appears to be unfounded.

Police said they have a lead on an IP address and continue to investigate.

