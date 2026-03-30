Pittsburgh police investigating violent weekend in South Side

PITTSBURGH — Word of the weekend violence in the South Side is starting to spread after a man was killed, and another seriously hurt in two separate shootings.

The deadly shooting happened around 2:30 early Sunday morning, when neighbors told Channel 11 they heard gunshots from their homes near 18th and East Carson.

Police found 23-year-old Amaree Dawson lying in the middle of the street, and he had been shot several times.

He died at the hospital.

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And just after midnight, police charged Devin Singleton with shooting a man at the intersection of 15th and Bingham.

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According to investigators, Singleton was walking down the middle of the road, and a man driving was trying to get by.

The two started arguing, and that’s when police say Singelton shot the driver, who survived, but was seriously hurt.

Police have not made an arrest in the fatal shooting.

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