Pittsburgh Police K-9 Unit mourning unexpected loss of K-9 Hans

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police’s K-9 Unit is mourning the loss of one of its dogs.

According to Pittsburgh Police K-9 Unit on Facebook, Hans, 4, unexpected passed away.

Hans was a Patrol/Explosive Detection K9. He began his service with the K-9 Unit in November 2021 while attending the Pittsburgh Police K-9 school.

Both Hans and his handler, Officer Clint Thimons, graduated K-9 school in March 2022.

“Your loyal service to the City of Pittsburgh and its citizens will never be forgotten,” the K-9 Unit said.

