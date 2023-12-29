Local

Pittsburgh Police K-9 Unit mourning unexpected loss of K-9 Hans

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh Police K-9 Unit mourning unexpected loss of K-9 Hans Pittsburgh Police K-9 Unit mourning unexpected loss of K-9 Hans

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police’s K-9 Unit is mourning the loss of one of its dogs.

According to Pittsburgh Police K-9 Unit on Facebook, Hans, 4, unexpected passed away.

Hans was a Patrol/Explosive Detection K9. He began his service with the K-9 Unit in November 2021 while attending the Pittsburgh Police K-9 school.

Both Hans and his handler, Officer Clint Thimons, graduated K-9 school in March 2022.

“Your loyal service to the City of Pittsburgh and its citizens will never be forgotten,” the K-9 Unit said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing teen from Westmoreland County
  • 2 Greensburg Salem School District employees accused of restraining 3 children
  • Wanted man arrested after leading Pittsburgh Police in chase, crashing into pool
  • VIDEO: 2 Greensburg Salem School District employees accused of restraining 3 children
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read