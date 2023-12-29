Wanted man arrested after leading Pittsburgh Police in chase, crashing into pool

PITTSBURGH — A man wanted by the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department was arrested after leading officers on a chase and crashing into a pool, police say.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department, James Neal, 31, was arrested Thursday night.

Neal was wanted by authorities after allegedly brandishing a gun at sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday.

Authorities say police began chasing Neal in the city of Pittsburgh. The pursuit continued onto the Parkway East and ended after the vehicle sank into a swimming pool in Forest Hills off of the Ardmore Boulevard exit.

Neal was arrested by Pittsburgh Police officers.

