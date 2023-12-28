Local

2 Greensburg Salem School District employees accused of restraining 3 children

By WPXI.com News Staff

2 Greensburg Salem School District employees accused of restraining 3 children Two Greensburg Salem School District employees are facing charges after police say they inappropriately restrained three children. (PHOTO BY EVAN R. SANDERS | TRIBUNE-REVIEW)

By WPXI.com News Staff

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Two Greensburg Salem School District employees are facing charges after police say they inappropriately restrained three children.

Brooke Alicia Stanko and Teri Kepchia were both arrested, the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office said on Thursday.

Both are facing charges of endangering the welfare of children, failure to report or refer and false imprisonment of a minor.

The investigation began in Nov. after the school district sent an email to parents saying that an incident happened in an elementary classroom on Oct. 27. They did not specify what happened.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Investigation into incident at Greensburg Salem School District could lead to charges

The district attorney’s office said they believe the actions may have happened between Sept. 1 and Oct. 26.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh making changes to curbside trash, recycling collection in new year
  • State police remove 58 animals from Butler County house during animal neglect search warrant
  • Rivers Casino manager charged after allegedly stealing $20K from cage cashier bank
  • VIDEO: Local veteran’s personal mission leads to proper send-offs for 3 service members
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read