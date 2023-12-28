2 Greensburg Salem School District employees accused of restraining 3 children

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Two Greensburg Salem School District employees are facing charges after police say they inappropriately restrained three children.

Brooke Alicia Stanko and Teri Kepchia were both arrested, the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office said on Thursday.

Both are facing charges of endangering the welfare of children, failure to report or refer and false imprisonment of a minor.

The investigation began in Nov. after the school district sent an email to parents saying that an incident happened in an elementary classroom on Oct. 27. They did not specify what happened.

The district attorney’s office said they believe the actions may have happened between Sept. 1 and Oct. 26.

