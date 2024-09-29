Pittsburgh Police K9 officer involved in crash near Smithfield Street Bridge

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Police vehicle was involved in a crash near the Smithfield Street Bridge.

The Pittsburgh Police K9 officer was responding to a call at around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday when the crash occurred.

Police say the officer was t-boned at the intersection of Smithfield Street and Fort Pitt Boulevard.

The other vehicle involved in the crash had four people inside of it. All of them were unharmed.

Medics evaluated the officer as a precaution but he did not suffer any injuries. The K9 was also not hurt.

The officer will undergo a mandatory drug and alcohol test, per Pittsburgh Police protocol.

The police vehicle was towed from the scene. The passenger vehicle was damaged but was able to be driven from the scene.

Police say the cruiser had its lights and sirens on when the crash happened.

