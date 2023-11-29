Pittsburgh police looking for 56-year-old man last seen in McKeesport earlier this month

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for help locating a 56-year-old man last seen at the beginning of November.

Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit detectives say they’re looking to locate Dobbie Wilson Sr. of Pittsburgh.

They say he was last seen in Mckeesport on Nov. 5 while visiting family.

Wilson Sr. is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair with braids.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 412-323-7141 or 911.

