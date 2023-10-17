Pittsburgh police looking for driver in hit-and-run that injured juvenile

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a juvenile Tuesday morning.

Just after 7:15 a.m., officers responded to a call for a juvenile male struck by a vehicle on Brownsville Road and E. Agnew Avenue in Carrick.

The vehicle did not stay at the scene, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police were able to get video footage and worked with Pittsburgh Regional Transit to identify the vehicle and license plate.

There are no arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

