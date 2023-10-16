Antonio Brown arrested for failing to pay child support

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been arrested in Florida for failing to pay his child support, according to court documents.

Brown was arrested outside of his Dania Beach, Florida home, booked into the Broward County, Florida jail on Sunday and subsequently released on a $15,000 bond.

Brown has had several warrants issued for his arrest for non-payment of child support over the last few years, but has never actually been arrested.

