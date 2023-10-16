Local

Antonio Brown arrested for failing to pay child support

By Alan Saunders

Antonio Brown Seahawks FILE - Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in a game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 29, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

By Alan Saunders

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been arrested in Florida for failing to pay his child support, according to court documents.

Brown was arrested outside of his Dania Beach, Florida home, booked into the Broward County, Florida jail on Sunday and subsequently released on a $15,000 bond.

Brown has had several warrants issued for his arrest for non-payment of child support over the last few years, but has never actually been arrested.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Mother of Karns City football player battling brain injury dies, family says
  • Thousands of Columbia Gas customers in Beaver County expected to be without gas for days
  • 500 Rite Aid locations slated to close after company files for bankruptcy
  • VIDEO: WATCH: Cell phone video captures aftermath of shooting on Pittsburgh’s South Side; 1 man hurt
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read