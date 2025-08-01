PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old who they say may need medical attention.

Olivia Conley was last seen on Thursday at around 5:30 p.m.

She was getting on the P3 bus in Oakland and was wearing a white sweatshirt, a dark t-shirt, black plaid pajama pants, dark colored slides (sandals), one black sock, and one yellow sock.

Pittsburgh Police looking for missing 13-year-old who may need medical attention Olivia Conley (WPXI/WPXI)

Conley is 5 feet 4 inches tall and around 190 pounds. She has blue eyes and light brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7141 or 911.

