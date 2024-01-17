Pittsburgh police looking for missing Brookline man

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing man who hasn’t been heard from since Monday.

Police say Monday was the last time someone spoke with Dino Cardamone, 61, of Brookline.

Cardamone is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes and might be wearing glasses.

Police don’t know what clothing Cardamone is wearing.

If you see Cardamone or have information about where he is, contact police by calling 412-323-7141 or 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group