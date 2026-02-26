Pittsburgh police looking for missing woman with dementia who does not speak English

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing woman who has dementia and does not speak English.

Officers are considering Marie Alphonse, 67, to be endangered.

Investigators say Alphonse is from Haiti and does not know English, but will respond to her name.

She was last seen on Lawndale Street in Homewood North near the Penn Hills border, police say.

At the time of her disappearance, Alphonse was reported to be wearing a brown or tan Carhartt jacket, pants, sneakers and a large tan hat with a big brim.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 90 pounds. She has grey hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Pittsburgh Police SVE detectives by calling 412-323-7141.

