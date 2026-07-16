Pittsburgh police looking for parents of young child found wandering streets

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are looking for the parents of a young child found wandering in the Hill District.

Police said early Thursday morning, a girl believed to be 4-years-old was found in the 500 block of Crawford Street.

A resident in the area called 911 after seeing the girl approach their home on doorbell

Officers then attempted to find her home and/or her parent/guardian, but were unsuccessful.

The girl was taken to Children’s Hospital for evaluation. Police said she is uninjured and in good health.

She is now in the custody of Allegheny County’s Office of Children, Youth, and Families.

When the girl was found, she was wearing a gray tank top and shorts, and her hair had braids with beads.

Anyone with information on her identity or about her parents/guardian is asked to call 911.

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Allegheny County’s Office of Children, Youth, and Families.

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