Pittsburgh police officer injured in crash during search for suspect

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Police officer was injured in a crash early Monday during a search for a suspect.

The crash happened just after midnight at the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Josephine Street in the city’s South Side Slopes neighborhood.

The officer lost control of his vehicle and struck a pole when the airbags were deployed. Public safety officials said he was originally unresponsive when the other officers found him, but regained consciousness and was speaking with medics on scene. He was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

No one else was inside the vehicle.

Officials said the officer was searching for a domestic violence suspect who had fled from police.

The Collision Investigation Unit was called to investigate the incident. Per protocol, the officer will undergo mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

According to police, there was no pursuit underway at the time of the crash.

