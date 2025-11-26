Pittsburgh Police officer on leave, charged with assault, sources say

DORMONT, Pa. — Sources tell Channel 11 that a Pittsburgh police officer is off the job after being charged with assault.

Police arrested Officer Adam Germeyer, 34, on Sunday morning along Eastmont Street in Dormont.

Germeyer is accused of pushing his wife to the ground and causing her to cut her chin.

Police say Germeyer’s wife had tried to drive off with their children after a night out.

Germeyer told officers he knew his wife had been drinking and tried to stop her from driving with the kids.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group