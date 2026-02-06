Pittsburgh police officers spot house fire on way to another call, help get resident out

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police officers were en route to another call when they spotted a house fire in Allentown.

Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of Knox Avenue around 2:45 a.m.

Public Safety officials said that Zone 3 police officers were en route to an unrelated call when they saw heavy smoke coming from the home. Officers made contact with a person living inside, who was able to get out safely.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire on the first and second floors and were able to extinguish it.

The person who lives in the home was evaluated by medics on scene but declined medical treatment.

The fire displaced that occupant and one cat. The American Red Cross was notified to assist.

The Fire Investigation Unit continues to investigate.

