Pittsburgh police searching for man accused of breaking into 97-year-old woman’s home, robbing her

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are searching for an 18-year-old suspect they say broke into a home and robbed a 97-year-old in the middle of the night.

“Mom yelled up the steps, ‘Debbie, who was that boy in the house?’” the homeowner told Channel 11. She lives there with her 97-year-old mother.

“It was frightening knowing somebody was in the house,” she said.

The pair lives on Chartiers Avenue. According to Pittsburgh Police Zymerire Trent broke into their home through a first-floor window.

He stole a laptop and briefcase while coming in contact with the 97-year-old.

“She said they pushed her back into the bedroom and they were holding something tight. She didn’t know if it was a gun, but thought it was a gun.”

“I mean, she’s such a sweet lady. It’s terrible it happened to anyone, especially her,” neighbor Tyler Richter said.

Police describe Trent as a black male, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 140 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

They also say he’d been arrested by Ross Township police just two days before the break-in. There, he led police on a chase in a stolen car but was released on non-monetary bond the same day.

“I understand due process and everything else, but to find out something happened two days before and they’re out on the street again? Terrible situation,” Richter said.

“It makes you a little angry about it. Wait, if he did all this and they had him in custody, why didn’t they keep him? Now, they have to look for him again,” the homeowner said. “It could’ve been prevented if they had done the job from the beginning.”

The mom and daughter have since had a new security system installed.

