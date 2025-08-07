Pittsburgh Police searching for man wanted for attack on woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a man who they say attacked a woman in the Hill District on April 23.

Police said an active arrest warrant is out for Bryant Garrett, 62. He’s charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and terroristic threats.

Police have an active warrant for Bryant Garrett, 62, for an attack on a female in the 2200 block of Webster Ave. on April 23, 2025.

The woman who was attacked on April 23 in the 2200 block of Webster Avenue sustained significant injuries.

Police said Garrett is known to frequent the Hill District and may have shaved his head and goatee to avoid being arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 412-255-6787.

