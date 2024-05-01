Pittsburgh police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Frederic Rectenwald was last seen at his grandmother’s home in the 700 block of Excelsior Street at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Frederic is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a baby blue shirt, tan pants and a black hat with white letters.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

