Pittsburgh police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Taeshawn Battles is 5 feet, 3 inches and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Taeshawn was last seen on Friday after being dropped off at Westinghouse Academy, police said.

He was last seen wearing a brown hoodie with a pink skeleton on the front, a black t-shirt, light skinny jeans and black and gray New Balance shoes.

Taeshawn is known to spend time in East Hills, Liberty Green Park and the area near Obama Academy.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 412-323-7141.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group