Pittsburgh police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Skyler Johnson was last seen on Monday between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. in Garfield.
He is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark blue pajamas and possibly a tan coat.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.
