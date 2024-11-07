Pittsburgh police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Amari Webb was last seen near the Carnegie Library on Federal Street in the North Side at 5 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Amari is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a red shirt, olive hoodie, pants and Nike shoes. He also wears glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group